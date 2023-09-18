MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.15. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 25,538,078 shares traded.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 32.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.