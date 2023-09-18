Nano (XNO) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $82.32 million and approximately $792,509.93 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,320.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00245353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00816208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00539289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00058397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00118575 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

