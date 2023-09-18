National Bank Financial Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$2.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.29.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

