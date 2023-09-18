National Bankshares Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$2.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.79.

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25. WildBrain has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

