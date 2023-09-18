National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.41

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 43487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Get National Vision alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EYE

National Vision Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in National Vision by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6,170.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.