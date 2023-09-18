Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 60.75 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of 55.54 and a twelve month high of 69.00.

About Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

Further Reading

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

