NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.62

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 48201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NET Power in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on NET Power in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NET Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NET Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89.

In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NET Power news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $421,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,447 shares of company stock worth $3,961,906. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $95,149,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $13,000,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

