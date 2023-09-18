Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,581,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.