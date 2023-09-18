New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $1.01 on Monday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 41.9% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.