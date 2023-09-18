New Hampshire Trust Acquires 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $555.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

