New Hampshire Trust Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $278.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.27 and a 200 day moving average of $286.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

