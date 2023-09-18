New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $87.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.47.

Shares of NEWR opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,510 shares of company stock worth $2,622,602. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

