Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.16. 24,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 665,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NR

Newpark Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $539.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,313,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 180,764 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 259,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.