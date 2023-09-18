Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in August

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,458,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 9,751,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62,293.0 days.
Nexi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NEXPF opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Nexi has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
Nexi Company Profile
