NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 10,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,389.3 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock remained flat at $6.88 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

