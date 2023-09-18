NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE



NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

