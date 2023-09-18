NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

