Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. 92,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,525. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

