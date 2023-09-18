Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
