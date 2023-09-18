Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.