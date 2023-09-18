NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NLSPW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,487. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

mission & values to serve our patients we design affordable, safe and effective therapeutics to safeguard and empower the brain throughout all stages of life. we value partnership and integrity, we are ethical and responsible and show respect and compassion for our patients. r&d strategy the successful companies of tomorrow are those that go beyond delivering products to delivering real solutions and services.

