Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 723,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,918,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 952,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

