North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNWWF. TD Securities upgraded North West from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NNWWF opened at $25.45 on Thursday. North West has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

