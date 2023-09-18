North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities upgraded North West from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSE:NWC opened at C$35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.69. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

