Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

