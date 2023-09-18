Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $300.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.90. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

