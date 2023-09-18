Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.