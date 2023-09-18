Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 76,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 738,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 22,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

VZ stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.