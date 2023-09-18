Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.81. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

