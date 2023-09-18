Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.8% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $556.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

