Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.