NRW Holdings Limited (NWH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on October 10th

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWHGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

NRW Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

NRW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for NRW (ASX:NWH)

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.