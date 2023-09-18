Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE:NTR opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after acquiring an additional 773,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after buying an additional 1,332,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

