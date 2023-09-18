NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $555.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $555.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $439.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.