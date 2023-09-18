Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,335,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 1,075,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,679.0 days.
Obayashi Price Performance
OBYCF stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.26. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $9.34.
Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.54%.
About Obayashi
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Obayashi
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.