Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,335,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 1,075,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,679.0 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

OBYCF stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.26. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.54%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

