Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 17,577 Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 8.75% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Featured Stories

