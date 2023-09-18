Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 18,193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,968,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,574. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

