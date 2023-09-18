Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.03. 13,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,238. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.