Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,834 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 157,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,743. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

