Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740,834. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

