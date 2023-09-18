Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.40. The company had a trading volume of 105,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

