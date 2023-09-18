Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.48. 1,418,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

