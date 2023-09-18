Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.78. 97,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,483. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

