Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 883,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 809,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 734,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

