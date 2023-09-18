Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,331 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.40. The company had a trading volume of 312,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

