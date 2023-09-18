Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

