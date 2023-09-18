Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.31. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

