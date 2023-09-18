Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 33071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 998,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

