Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 233,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

