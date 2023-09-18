Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 194 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 542,719 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

