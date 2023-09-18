Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,246. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

